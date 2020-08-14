Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Election officials in Anderson County say a worker shortage isn't a new problem, but this year it's bigger than in the past.
According to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Anderson County some polls only have one or two workers signed up to work the November General Election.
“Every effort is being made by our Precinct Coordinator, Mellissa Braendle, to recruit workers from across the county. She has mailed letters, sent emails, sent text messages, and made posts to social media. Now she is in the middle of a phone campaign. Calling individuals asking them to work.” said, Katy Smith, Executive Director. “While these efforts have had some success we are running out of time quickly to get people signed up to work.”
Poll managers in South Carolina are paid $90 to work Election Day and $60 for training for a total of $150. Clerks of the polls receive an additional day's pay at $60/day for a total of $210.
To become a Poll Manager is easy, as easy as 1, 2, 3:
- You must complete the Election Worker Application. The completed application may be emailed, mailed or faxed. It can be found at www.andersoncountysc.org/vote under the Poll Manager Tab.
- Then make an appointment with the Precinct Coordinator by calling 864-260-4035 to fill out paperwork.
- Next complete Online Poll Manager Training to become a Certified Poll Manager. At the time of your appointment you will be given access to this training at www.scvotes.gov under Poll Workers. This training is convenient and available 7 days a week 24 hours a day. Only requirement is to be completed by the deadline given.
