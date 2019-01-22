Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Thursday, January 24, a staffing and recruiting company will be hosting a job fair for positions for industrial, office professional, and information technology around the Greenville area.
Recruiting Solutions is a woman owned, independent staffing company with branches all over South Carolina. The company has locations in Greenville, Columbia, and Florence.
Open interviews will be held at the job fair and applicants are asked to bring a copy of their updated resume.
The job fair will take place on Thursday, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, at 124 Verdae Blvd. Suite 103. Greenville, SC.
Interested job seekers who can not attend are encouraged to apply online at www.recruitingsolutionsonline.com.
Recruiting Solutions provides a comprehensive array of staffing, recruiting, and human resource management services to diverse organizations in South Carolina and beyond. For more information about our services, please visit www.recruitingsolutionsonline.com.
If you have any questions, please call 864-234-0072.
