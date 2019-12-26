GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Taking down your Christmas tree? Greenville County wants to help you get rid of your evergreen in a green way.
Now through Jan. 15, you can drop off a real Christmas tree at any of the recycling centers throughout Greenville County as part of the "Grinding of the Greens" program.
There, many of the trees will be ground up into mulch, which the public can pick up for free at the Twin Chimneys Landfill.
Greenville County recycling coordinator Wendy McNatt said their program reuses almost the entire tree, which keeps it from taking up valuable space in a landfill.
"A farm grown Christmas tree is 100% biodegradable so it can be used for all kinds of things in nature, from mulch to erosion control," McNatt said. "Some of the trees we collect are used by fishermen to create artificial reefs in local ponds and lakes."
You can drop a tree off at these locations:
- Enoree Residential Waste and Recycling Center - 1311 Anderson Ridge Rd., Greer 29651
- O’Neal Residential Waste and Recycling Center - 3769 Camp Rd., Greer 29651
- Simpsonville Residential Waste and Recycling Center - 517 Hipps Rd., Simpsonville 29680
- Piedmont Residential Waste and Recycling Center - 200 Owens Rd., Piedmont 29673
- Echo Valley Residential Waste and Recycling Center - 3705 Geer Highway, Marietta 29690
- Blackberry Valley Residential Waste and Recycling Center - 409 Blackberry Valley Rd. Greenville, 29617
- Twin Chimneys Landfill - 11075 Augusta Rd., Honea Path 29654
