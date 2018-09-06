(Blacksburg, SC/ FOX Carolina) - Green Tech Solution, Inc. announced Thursday plans to open a new recycling operation in Cherokee County and create 200 new jobs as part of the $75 million investment.
Green Tech Solution said it’s recycling plant will collect and process a variety of materials, including plastics, scrap metal, electronics and more.
The plant will be located at 210 Henson Road in Blacksburg. It will open in mid-2019 and hiring is expected to begin in February 2019.
Green Tech Solution, Inc is a subsidiary of Tianjin Sheng Xin Non-Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd., an investment company headquartered in Tianjin, China.
"South Carolina has been attracting business from all over the world for years because we have worked hard to create a business-friendly climate and a workforce that is second to none,” SC Gov. Henry McMaster said in a aWe're thrilled that Green Tech Solution, Inc has chosen to join the ranks of international companies that call our state home and look forward to many years of success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.