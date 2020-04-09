PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The American Red Cross said their volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Meece Mill Road in Pickens caught fire Thursday morning.
The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.
The Holly Springs Fire Department battled the fire.
FOX Carolina’s crew at the scene said the mobile home sustained heavy damage from the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.