TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross says families in Travelers Rest are getting assistance after their homes were damaged during Friday's storms.
The Red Cross says one family's home along Thomas Drive was hit hard, and will be helping two adults with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials there. The Red Cross is also helping a family of four adults along Lions Club Drive with similar services, along with two adults on Bridwell Road. They will also give the families comfort kits with personal hygiene items.
The Red Cross reminds citizens to have severe weather plans ready, an emergency kit handy, and staying informed.
You can also help the Red Cross by volunteering or donating. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.