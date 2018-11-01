Boiling Springs, S.C. (Fox Carolina) --
American Red Cross disasters trained volunteers are assisting an upstate family, whose home was damaged by a fire.
The house fire happened on Blalock Road, where Boiling Springs Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The Red Cross is helping to assist the family, two adults and five children. They are providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, essentials, and comfort kits that contain personal hygiene.
