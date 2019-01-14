Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Overhill Drive, was damaged by a fire this afternoon, officials released in press release.
The Whitney Fire Department responded to the blaze, officials reported.
The Red Cross is helping two adults and three children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
