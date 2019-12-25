Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Red Cross says they are assisting a family whose home was damaged by fire early Christmas morning.
According to the Red Cross, the fire happened at a home located on Williams Road in Anderson.
Officials say members of the Zion Fire Department responded to the fire.
We're told three people were displaced by the incident.
At this time, the Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.
