GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Red Cross says they're assisting four individuals after a fire damaged their home on March 13.
According to a new release, four adults were affected by the fire at a White Oak Way residence in Marietta.
The Slater-Marietta Fire Department responded to the blaze.
