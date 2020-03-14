White Oak Way house fire 3/13

The The Red Cross says they're assisting four individuals after a fire damaged their White Oak Way home on March 13, 2020. 

 Edwin Santamaria, FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Red Cross says they're assisting four individuals after a fire damaged their home on March 13. 

According to a new release, four adults were affected by the fire at a White Oak Way residence in Marietta. 

The Slater-Marietta Fire Department responded to the blaze. 

MORE NEWS: 

Deputies charge Macon Co. man in shooting death of woman inside a vacant home

Apple temporarily shuts stores outside Greater China

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.