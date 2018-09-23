GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Red Cross said it is assisting multiple families after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in downtown Greenville.
Crews responded to a complex on Rhett Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Greenville City Fire Department said the fire was contained to one apartment.
The extent of the damage is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
