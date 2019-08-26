GENERIC - Fire 1

COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) The American Red Cross says it's assisting multiple people after an apartment fire late Sunday night. 

Spartanburg County dispatchers say the blaze was reported around 11:26 p.m. along Three Oaks Road in Cowpens. 

The Cowpens Fire Department responded to the scene. We've reached out for details on the incident. 

Right now, the Red Cross says it's helping eleven adults and seven children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials like personal hygiene items. 

