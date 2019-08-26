COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) The American Red Cross says it's assisting multiple people after an apartment fire late Sunday night.
Spartanburg County dispatchers say the blaze was reported around 11:26 p.m. along Three Oaks Road in Cowpens.
The Cowpens Fire Department responded to the scene. We've reached out for details on the incident.
Right now, the Red Cross says it's helping eleven adults and seven children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials like personal hygiene items.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Body cam footage released of armed teen girl shot by Greenville deputy
Greenwood County deputy makes 5-year-old's birthday wish come true
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.