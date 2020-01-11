BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) The American Red Cross says they're helping out two adults and four children after a fire ripped through their home early Saturday morning.
They said the blaze happened on Second Street in the earlier hours of January 11.
The Boiling Springs Fire Department assisted with dousing the flames.
Details on the fire are limited at the moment, stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
