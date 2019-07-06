EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The American Red Cross announced they're helping out two Easley families affected by a brutal house fire at a duplex Friday night.
The duplex is located on West 4th Avenue.
According to the Red Cross, the Easley Fire Department responded to the scene to battle the flames. Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.
Two families were affected by the fire - two adults and one child. The Red Cross is helping by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.
A family member of the one of the victims of the side most damaged side said almost all of the home was destroyed - just the baby's room remained.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates on the situation.
