GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said Tuesday that its volunteers were helping a Greer family whose home was damaged by a car.
The crash happened Tuesday morning at Oakland Place apartments off Oakland Avenue. Two adults and a child were displaced.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.