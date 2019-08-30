GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Even though Hurricane Dorian is not predicted to hit the South Carolina coast this weekend, the American Red Cross said its volunteers are making preparations for whatever the storm may bring to the Palmetto State.
The Red Cross prepares for all kinds of emergency situations, no matter what the threat level may be.
With Dorian projected to hit Florida by Tuesday, the Upstate office is on standby, waiting to respond as soon as they are needed.
“At this point we are not sending volunteers just yet because we don't know the true path of the storm,” said Heather Kinape, a Red Cross volunteer.
She added, “We're making lots of phone calls right now to volunteers and our community partners to find out what resources we have available so that if we do need to pull that trigger we can.”
In the meantime, Kinape said people can help my making financial donations to the Red Cross and by donating blood.
The Red Cross said people can also use their Safe and Well website to let their loved ones know how they are doing after the storm.
Click here to visit the website.
People can also text the word "safe" to 78876.
LATEST - Dorian is now a MAJOR hurricane, headed to Florida Monday
