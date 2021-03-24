INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- Residents are receiving help virtually from disaster-trained volunteers after an apartment complex in Inman was damaged by a fire.
The Red Cross says that at least eight apartment units at the apartment complex on Timberlake View Circle were impacted by the fire, and approximately 25 people are receiving help from their organization. The Red Cross is providing people with assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter.
Executive Director of the American Red Cross Upstate Chapter, Lisa Colby, said in a press release, "as our teams work with the families impacted, we are certainly thinking about them and want to provide all the support we can. This is another sad reminder that fires can happen anywhere at any time, and we must always be prepared for such disasters. As temperatures continue to rise, we encourage families to practice their home fire safety plan and test their smoke alarms.”
The Fire Department was called around 9:30 AM on Wednesday morning concerning the incident. One apartment unit was completely destroyed but others received collateral damage.
No injuries were reported from the incident and the fire was ruled accidental.
People who want to donate to the American Red Cross can visit redcross.org.
Previously: Students are back in class at Landrum High after gas leak prompted evacuation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.