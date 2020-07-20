TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The American Red Cross said its volunteers are assisting a family of six after their home was damaged by a fire on Sunday.
The Red Cross said the Taylors Fire Department was called to battle the fire on Hillbrook Road.
The Red Cross is helping five adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and also gave the family comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
MORE NEWS - Bystander killed during fight at South Carolina Waffle House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.