GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said a family of seven was displaced when their home on Taggart Avenue in Greenwood was damaged by fire Wednesday morning.
The Greenwood fire department said multiple units were called out to battle the blaze.
The Red Cross said their volunteers were helping three adults and four children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
