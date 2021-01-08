Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes, located on East Blackstock Road, were damaged by a fire early Friday morning.
Fire Crews with the City of Spartanburg and Roebuck Fire Department were called to Magnolia Townhomes on East Blackstock Road around 2 a.m., according to dispatchers.
When our crew arrived on scene, they said it appeared only one unit had caught on fire. Our photographer witnessed damage to at least one window of the unit that appeared to be burned out.
No word on if any injuries were involved in the fire. Crews began to clear the scene around 3:40 a.m.
The Red Cross said they are helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
