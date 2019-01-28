Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Red Cross says they responded to help 50 people in the wake of home fires over the weekend.
Officials say that volunteers worked non-stop this past weekend helping people recover from fires that damaged or destroyed homes by providing financial assistance and comfort kits.
27 of those residents live in Spartanburg County.
Lisa Colby, executive director of the Upstate chapter of the Red Cross, said:
“This weekend was certainly one of the busiest our volunteers have had all season. We are so thankful for the continued dedication of our volunteers who are available 24 hours a day to respond to home fires.”
Since the start of January 2019 through the 27th, the Red Cross has helped 181 people recover from a home fire in the Upstate chapter.
If you are interested in volunteering with the Red Cross or looking for a way to help, you can fill out an application here, or call the local Red Cross office at 864-271-8222.
