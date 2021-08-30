GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Red Cross of South Carolina says they're desperate for volunteers as a team heads to the Gulf Coast to help people displaced by Hurricane Ida.
About 40 people from the Palmetto State's branch are deployed throughout the country assisting in areas hit by recent tropical storms, wildfires and now Hurricane Ida, according to the group's Facebook page.
There are 18 people from South Carolina volunteering with the Red Cross in Florida, setting up emergency shelters and stocking them with food. Of those, four are from the Upstate. A spokesperson says they're expecting to help between 10,000 and 20,000 people.
But now the group is stretched thin, according to their Facebook page.
You can find information about volunteering here.
Officials say donations are also welcome. You can contribute by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800 RED CROSS or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
