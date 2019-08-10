GENERIC - Fire 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- American Red Cross officials are assisting a family in Laurens County, who's house was damaged by a fire Saturday morning. 

The fire broke out along Ridgecrest Drive, officials say.

Officials reported assisting nine people who were impacted, four adults and five children. 

The Laurens County Fire Department responded to the blaze. 

No other details were available.

MORE NEWS 

Police asking public's help in locating missing woman believed to traveling with man facing warrants

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.