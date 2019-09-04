CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - As South Carolinians brace for Hurricane Dorian's impact on the coast, the Amercan Red Cross announced Wednesday they've opened shelters ahead of the storm's arrival.
The Red Cross shelters, opened in partnership with SCEMD and DSS, span from the coastal areas up to the midlands. Anyone in need of the shelters can call 2-1-1, visit redcross.org, or download the free Red Cross Emergency! app, available in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
Even with the shelters open, the Red Cross urges citizens to heed warnings from emergency officials, as travel will become treacherous over the next few days. Here's a list of the current open shelters, effective Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.:
- Manning High School—2155 Paxville Highway, Manning
- Williamsburg County Rec—2084 Thurgood Marshall Road, Kingstree
- CE Murray High School—222 CE Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville
- Berkeley Middle School—320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
- St. Stephen Elementary—1053 Russellville Road, Saint Stephen
- East Clarendon Middle-High School—1171 Pope Street, Turbeville
- Dubose Middle School—1000 Dubose School Road, Summerville
- Conway High School—2301 Church Street, Conway
- Loris High School—301 Loris Lions Road, Loris
- Ocean Bay Middle School—905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex—250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland
- Lake Marion High School—3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School—601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg
- Mayewood Middle School—4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter
- D.P. Cooper Elementary School—4568 Seaboard Road, Salters
- Hemingway High School—402 South Main Street, Hemingway
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center—3765 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston
- Pleasant Hill Elementary—127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway
- Stall High School—3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
- Zucker Middle School—6401 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
- Clarendon One Community Resource Center—1154 4th Street, Summerton
- Cane Bay High School—1624 State Road, Summerville
- North Myrtle Beach High School—3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River
- Aynor Middle School—2950 Carner Avenue, North Charleston
- Voorhees College Leonard E. Dawson Health & Humans Resource Center—5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark
- Colleton County High School—150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro
- Westview Middle School—101 Westview Boulevard, Goose Creek
Families who are evacuating are urged to bring the following essential items for each member of their family:
- Pillows and blankets
- Prescriptions and emergency medications
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
- Hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
- Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you
The Red Cross also offered these tips during the hurricane and floods caused by it:
- Stay indoors away from windows and glass doors. Flying debris from high winds is dangerous and can be deadly.
- DO NOT stay in a mobile or manufactured home. If you are in a mobile / manufactured home or temporary structure, move to a sturdy building.
- Don’t walk on beaches, riverbanks or in flood waters.
- Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Do NOT use candles. · Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.
- Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.
- Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.
- Travel is not encouraged during the storm.
- If you are in an area that is flooding (e.g., on the coast, on a floodplain, near a river, on an island waterway, or just in a flood-prone or low-lying area), move to a location on higher ground before floodwaters reach you.
- Don't walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car. Remember, Turn Around! Don’t Drown!
- If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
- Stay indoors and away from windows and glass doors. If you are in a temporary structure, safely move to a sturdy building and go to a windowless room on the lowest level that is not likely to flood.
- Never use a generator, gasoline-powered equipment and tools, grill, camp stove, or charcoal burning device inside or in any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outside and at least 20 feet from doors, windows, and vents.
Additionally, the Red Cross notes a need for blood donations in the wake of the hurricane. Anyone who can give blood is asked to make an appointment with the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross website, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.