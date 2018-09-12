Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross is beginning to open emergency shelters in North Carolina for people evacuating coastal areas due to Hurricane Florence.
“This is a dangerous storm and could have significant impact inland.” said Angela A. Broome Powley, regional executive officer, American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region in a news release. “As we prepare to open 5 shelters in Mecklenburg County for evacuees, we urge anyone in the path of Florence to get ready now and follow requests from emergency management officials. We stand ready to open additional shelters across our region as needed.”
Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable.
On Wednesday, the relief agency opened several shelters in Mecklenburg County, near Charlotte.
Below is a list of shelter locations by opening time.
OPENING WEDNESDAY AT 8 a.m.
- East Mecklenburg High School
6800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, N.C.
- South Mecklenburg High School
8900 Park Rd., Charlotte, N.C.
OPENING WEDNESDAY AT NOON
- North Mecklenburg High School
11201 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, N.C
- Olympic High School
4301 Sandy Porter Rd., Charlotte, N.C.
OPENING WEDNESDAY AT 4 p.m.
- Ardrey Kell High School
10220 Ardrey Kell Dr., Charlotte, N.C.
If someone needs to find a shelter, they can visit redcross.org/shelter, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1 800-RED CROSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.