SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Red Cross of South Carolina said they will open an emergency shelter in Spartanburg, where a possible tornado may have hit Thursday morning.
The shelter will be at the Covenant Baptist Church in Spartanburg. It will open at 2 p.m.
The church is located at Evangel Road, Spartanburg.
This shelter is open to anyone in the area that has been impacted by the severe weather Thursday.
