Crews working on power lines

Crews working in power lines along US 29 in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 6, 2020)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Red Cross of South Carolina said they will open an emergency shelter in Spartanburg, where a possible tornado may have hit Thursday morning.

The shelter will be at the Covenant Baptist Church in Spartanburg. It will open at 2 p.m.

The church is located at Evangel Road, Spartanburg.

This shelter is open to anyone in the area that has been impacted by the severe weather Thursday.

