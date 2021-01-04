GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the American Red Cross said they are helping more than a dozen people after an apartment fire in Greenwood Co.
According to the Red Cross, the apartment fire happened along Haltiwanger Road on Sunday evening. At least eight apartment units were damaged.
The organization says Red Cross of South Carolina Disaster team members responded to provide financial assistance for immediate needs like shelter, food, and clothes to the families impacted.
“Only a few days into the New Year, we are thinking about the families impacted by yesterday’s large fire,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter in a news release. “The Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping these families recover amid this COVID-19 pandemic. As we enter the coldest months of the year, it is important that every family practice their fire escape plan and make sure they are testing their smoke alarms.”
If you would like to help these families and others affected by similar situations by making a gif to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, click here.
