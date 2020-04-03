Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a state wide Red Flag Fire Alert effective immediately.
Officials say due to weather forecast indicating stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low humidity, combined with dry fuel on the ground, fires outdoors could easily escape and spread rapidly.
SCFC personnel say the purpose of the alert is two-fold: it will discourage outdoor burning and will help prevent strain on fire departments and other first responders needed for COVID-19 related emergencies.
"With the otherwise nice weather this weekend, we just want people who may be working in their yards or enjoying the outdoors to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger," SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.
The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission, whose fire response teams will continuously monitor the situation throughout the weekend.
More news: Governor McMaster orders DHEC to report COVID-19 cases by zip code
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.