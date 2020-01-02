GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A court document has been filed against Relentless Church asking that the court eject the Greenville-based megachurch from its campus on Haywood Road.
The court document was filed on Thursday in Greenville County by an attorney representing Redemption Church.
READ: Court document calling for Relentless Church eviction
Relentless Pastor John Gray took over the church from Redemption’s Ron and Hope Carpenter in 2017.
The court document alleges Relentless failed to make some of the required payments in a lease agreement with Redemption, and now the Carpenters want to have Relentless ejected from the property.
FOX Carolina has reached out to a Relentless spokesperson for comment but have not yet received a response. However, in recent interviews, Gray told us that Relentless is up to date on payments.
The court document is requesting a hearing in which Relentless make its cause and asks that the court find Relentless in default of its lease obligations and that the church be ejected from the property.
PREVIOUSLY - Relentless Church moving to new campus in Greenville
