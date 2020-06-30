Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Refresco announced they would be expanding operations in Greenville County, creating 40 new jobs.
The company, which works as an independent bottler for retailers in Europe and North America, is located on Hood Road in Greer. Founded in 1999, Refresco provides a variety of services from developing new flavors to providing packaging, storage and distribution.
The company says the expansion will add additional packaging, processing and quality testing equipment and allow them to meet the growing demand for beverage manufacturing.
“The entire team at Refresco in Greer has worked hard to earn this opportunity to grow the business. I couldn’t be more proud of the employees I have the privilege to lead and represent. They have demonstrated consistency in manufacturing excellence, and as a result, have attracted new business and new customers. We are excited to take this next step and to build on our success,” said Refresco Greer Plant Manager William Wise.
The company says they hope to have the expansion complete by late December 2020.
Anyone interested in joining the Refresco team can apply by clicking here.
