(FOX Carolina) - Regal announced that all of their theater locations nationwide will close as a precaution starting Tuesday, according to a news release from PR Newswire.
All theatres will remain closed until further notice.
"Any time, at any Regal, it's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO said in the news release. "At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are strong, standing on solid ground and our continued goal is to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"
Regal will continue to update the status of all theatres on its mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.