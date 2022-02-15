ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Registered nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville said they will hold a speak-out on Wednesday, according to the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU).
The NNOC/NNU said this rally is to call on state agencies to enforce the North Carolina and federal emergency temporary stands (ETS) aimed at protecting nurses and patients from Covid-19.
“As profits soared for HCA over the past two years, nurses suffered unnecessary Covid infections because of improper PPE standards and the lack of infection prevention protocols,” said Elle Kruta, RN in a news release. “While we as union RNs have been fighting HCA’s greed within the hospital every day, we expect our state government to support us in the pursuit of a safer hospital for workers and patients alike. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. The North Carolina Department of Labor’s emergency temporary standard for Covid-19 could have been a game changer for us, if only the state had cared to properly investigate hospitals like Mission that knowingly and purposely broke the law and violated the ETS on a daily basis. It is time for the state agencies to protect nurses and patients.”
NNOC/NNU represents 1,400 nurses at Mission Hospital.
We're told the rally is also part of an emergency statewide day of action organized in conjunction with the Southern Workers Assembly to address unsafe working conditions.
A spokesperson from Mission Health later released the following statement in response to the rally.
Mission Health has and continues to follow all North Carolina and Federal ETS and CDC guidelines. We value our team members and know that following these guidelines, along with providing ample PPE, will help in keeping our colleagues safe as we continue to provide quality care for our patients.
Today’s rally at hospitals across the state is yet another attempt by the NNU to try to spread misinformation and fear to advance their other agendas. It is disappointing that they refuse to acknowledge that Mission Hospital is the only HealthGrades Top 50 Hospital in North Carolina, has received an A from Leapfrog for hospital safety, and is one of fewer than 500 hospitals in the country to be recognized as a Magnet Hospital for excellence in nursing.
MORE NEWS: Deputies seek public's help finding missing woman in Seneca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.