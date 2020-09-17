Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, the final votes were counted in a landslide victory as registered nurses in Asheville voted by 70% to unionize HCA's Mission Hospital.
It's the first private sector hospital union election win in North Carolina and the largest at any nonunion hospital in the South since 1975.
Nurses filed their petition with the National Labor Relations Board in March of this year to hold a Union Election then had to wait six months before being able to vote.
Officials say nurses voted 965-411 to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United in a secret, mail-in ballot election. The vote count was finalized Thursday morning by the National Labor Relations Board.
NNOC will now represent 1800 registered nurses at Mission. Overall, NNU is the largest union of RNs in the U.S., representing more than 155,000 nurses.
“We could not be more proud of the unity, the perseverance, and the patient advocacy and dedication of the Mission RNs to their patients, their colleagues, and their community,” said NNU and NNOC Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN. “At a time when nurses are in a daily battle with the deadly fight for their patients and their own lives in the era of COVID-19, they have demonstrated incomparable courage and resilience that is an inspiration to all of us.”
Union officials say the nurses prevailed over a heavily funded anti-union campaign by the hospital owner, HCA, the largest hospital system in the U.S.
The Mission RNs began their drive for representation in the wake of HCA’s February 2019 corporate takeover of the former community hospital, which nurses say was followed by a rapid decline in patient care conditions at the hospital.
Nurses say after the buyout they began to see a dramatic decrease in the amount of staff and resources they had across the hospital.
“The nurse-to-patient ratios started to get much worse, equipment was replaced with cheaper versions, and certified nurse assistants, housekeepers, security, and phlebotomists, along with many other staff were let go in unprecedented levels," said Sue Fisher, a float pool RN at Mission.
Amy Waters, a RN in the pediatric ICU said the RNs,“did our own research and decided NNU was the right union for us.”
The next step for the nurses will be to elect a team to represent their interests in contract negotiations with management for their first union contract.
“This victory is just the beginning,” said Alex Kimbro, a recovery room RN at Mission. “We are looking forward to bargaining for a fair contract to improve patient safety, as well as competitive wages to keep Asheville nurses working here in our community. We are more than ready to win the next chapter too.”
