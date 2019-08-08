OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a registered sex offender was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a detective during a random sex offender residence search.
Deputies said David Lee Dehart, 55, pushed the deputy off his porch at Dehart’s house on Branson Creek Drive and, once the detective was back in his patrol car, came at him with a pair of scissors.
It happened on July 11.
Deputies said Dehart has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a government official or employee, communicating threats, and resisting a public officer.
Deputies said Dehart is a registered sex offender and his home can be searched at random.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.