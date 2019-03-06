Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that 27-year-old Malachi Thomas Owens, a registered sex offender, is back behind bars after not reporting an address change as required by law.
According to deputies, Owens was convicted of statutory rape in Burke County in October of 2014. He was sentenced to 72-96 months in prison and was released in September of 2018.
Deputies say upon his release, he reported his address in Marion, but probation officers informed the sheriff's office on Thursday January 24, that Owens was no longer living at his listed address.
Owens was arrested and is now behind bars for violating a parole violation and failing to report his address change in the sex offender registry.
