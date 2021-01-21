Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Greenville County Schools say full-time enrollment in the CGS Virtual Program is now open.
Registration for the program opened this week and will continue through Tuesday, February 9. To register, parents must have a Backpack account and students must already be enrolled in Greenville County Schools.
Officials say this will be the primary registration window for those interested in participating in next fall's virtual program. GCS will reopen the window in April to create a waitlist. Students on the waitlist will be scheduled based on space availability in the program.
For the 2021-2022 school year, GCS says several changes can be expected with the program including an increased emphasis on attendance and participation in live sessions.
Next, parents who wish their student to return for in-person learning will be allowed to make requests. They are encouraged to transition students at the end of a nine-week grading period.
Finally students in the virtual program will be scheduled based on grade level and academic record, not by school. County officials say they can't guarantee placement with other students or teachers from their home-based school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.