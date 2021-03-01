EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County announced on Monday that Pickens County Virtual Academy has opened applications for the 2021-2022 school year. The deadline to apply is March 15,
“The School District of Pickens County is still planning to offer 5-day face-to-face instruction next year, but we have heard from many of our families who want us to continue offering the virtual option,” said Mr. Darian Byrd, Director of PCVA. “Some of our families have found that their children thrive academically in the virtual program. We’ve also found that some of our families and older students have unique circumstances that make virtual learning a good fit.”
The free PCVA serves students who ware Pickens County residents in grades K5-12. Approximately 2,000 students are currently enrolled/ The school district said they are planner to offer more flexibility for PCVA students to participate in other school programs once pandemic restrictions are lifted.
“PCVA has a couple of distinct advantages compared to traditional homeschooling or other online schools,” Byrd added. “First, students are served by a certified teacher. Parent involvement is a key to students being successful in this program, but they don’t have to try to do it alone. The second huge advantage for our students is what we call the ‘brick-and-click’ model. Because students are still technically enrolled in their local school, all of the in-person academic programs remain open to them even if they spend most of the time learning at home. Our fine arts programs, Career & Technology Center programs, Advanced Placement Classes, and more.”
Officials said Enrollment in PCVA is a year-long commitment for 2021-2022. Families with questions can get answers on the academy’s website, pcva.pickens.k12.sc.us.
Students currently enrolled in Pickens County schools can apply for the virtual academy on the PCVA website. Students not currently enrolled should first register for enrollment at their local school at www.pickens.k12.sc.us, then proceed to apply for PCVA, the district advised.
