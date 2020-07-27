OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Parents planning to register their child at a School District of Oconee County school for the upcoming school year can now do so.
All students, no matter which instructional model chosen through pre-registration, must complete registration.
Parents with students returning for the 2020-2021 academic year should have received an email with instructions on how to complete registration by July 27, 2020 if there was an email on file. If there wasn't an email on file, parents will receive a letter or information from the student's school.
Students who were enrolled in the district last year don't need to complete new student registration.
Students new to the district, or not enrolled on the last day of school for the 2019-2020 school year need to complete a 'new student' registration form. Parents need to create an account to begin the process.
The following items will be required for new registration:
- Child’s long form Birth Certificate
- Child’s updated Immunization Form
- Driver’s License or Identification Card of Parent/Guardian who is registering student
- Proof of residency: A copy of either a Power Bill, Water Bill, Gas Bill or a Rental Agreement
Parents are asked to provide their student's school with a copy of any legal documentation, such as custody, court, safety, plans, etc. All documentation provided will be copied and the originals will be returned to the parent or guardian.
4K children must be four years old on or before September 1, 2020 to qualify for Pre-K and 5K children must be five years old on or before September 1, 2020 to qualify for kindergarten.
The registration portal can be found here.
MORE NEWS:
LIST: Tentative back-to-school dates announced so far by Upstate districts
Greenville Co. Schools reminds parents to enroll their children in kindergarten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.