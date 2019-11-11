Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers and firefighters are on scene of a tanker fire along Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.
Details of the accident are unclear, but this morning Spartanburg County dispatch confirmed a tanker was engulfed in flames.
We're told Reidville Road at I-26 is blocked as crews work to clean up after the fire. The accident is between East Blackstock Road and South Blackstock Road.
No word on if any injuries are involved at this time.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
