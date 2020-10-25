Relentless announces return to in-person services

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Relentless Church announced that it will be returning to in person worship services next month at its current campus. The announcement came during a fall festival event being held by the church.
According to pastor John Gray, Relentless will return to in person services on November 8 with sessions at 8:30 am and 11:00 am.
Gray also alluded to a long-standing legal dispute with Redemption church, announcing that Relentless will remain at its current campus permanently as of Sunday night.
The announcement comes just one day after Ron and Hope Carpenter announced that Redemption Church will be returning to Greenville, South Carolina with a new campus called "Redemption East".
MORE NEWS: Relentless says church to continue operating on Haywood Road 'permanently' as Redemption announces plan to return to Greenville
