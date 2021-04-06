Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church of Greenville has posted a video announcing the opening of a new campus outside Atlanta.
In a video posted to the church's Facebook Page, Pastor John Gray can be heard saying, "We're getting ready to create an atmosphere where everyone knows they belong." He goes on in the video to say the plans to expand to an additional campus have been in the works for two years adding, "Atlanta is in a moment in time and I believe we have something to add."
Both Pastors John and Aventer Gray are inviting everyone to an interest meeting on April 14. To sign up and learn more about the new campus, interested parties can click here.
The new campus will be located at 4665 Macland Road in Powder Springs, Georgia.
The video closes with an invitation from Gray saying, "Let's walk together. Lets talk together. Let's dream together. Let's grow together."
