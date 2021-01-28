Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This past Sunday, an Upstate mega church donated more than $30,000 to church members in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a church spokesperson, on Sunday, January 24, while preaching about Intentional Generosity, Pastor John Gray informed members of the congregation that the offering baskets typically used to collect donations for the church were instead being used to provide donations to church members in need.
Members of the congregation were encouraged to take what they needed to help overcome financial hardships.
“At Relentless, we are deeply honored to help provide much-needed relief for members of our community and church. Our people are resilient but many of them are still facing hardship, and we cannot fail them in this critical hour,” said Pastor John Gray. “Our calling is to be consistently generous and prayerful for the welfare of our community. We know that these unprecedented times deserve unprecedented generosity and our focus continues to remain in making a difference in the lives of those we serve.”
In 2020, Relentless launched multiple initiatives in the Greenville community including Loads of Love, Drive by Blessing grocery giveaway, and a Back to School Drive.
Through these initiatives and more, officials with the church say they were able to complete 400 loads of laundry, provide 250 job opportunities, 1,300 meals, hundreds of toys, and 225 backpacks. In total, more than 2,700 households and more than 11,000 people were served.
