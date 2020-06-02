GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Some pastors in our area are chiming in and sharing their thoughts on the death of George Floyd - a man who died while in Minneapolis police custody - and the protests that have erupted throughout the nation.
Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville joined Pastor Steven Furtick of Elevation Church in Charlotte for a livestreamed discussion on the matter.
“George Floyd dying on TV with a knee on his neck was our Emmett Till moment where we see the brutality and the lack of humanity that we can literally not ignore any longer," Pastor Gray said.
A Necessary Conversation was held on Sunday, May 31. The pastors touched on the rallies that have popped up throughout the nation - some peaceful, while others violent. They also made a call to action for churches, and members of the faith community.
“Churches need to respond in real time to systemic injustices they see within their communities to bring solutions,” said Pastor Gray during the broadcast, noting that churches need to take a stand against racism and prejudice.
The pastors spoke on how churches can play a vital role in helping change the culture of America, particularly addressing the hurt the black community continues to experience.
"I want this conversation to begin to be the tipping point for the church to have the necessary conversations around true reconciliation one to another according to John 17 because if we don't have the presence of God in the conversation and in our hearts then empathy and compassion and activism won't matter,” said Pastor John Gray.
Pastor Furtik believes the role of churches is vital in getting the ball rolling toward a better future.
"This conversation is a start but it isn't a solution," Pastor Steven Furtick said.
For a full recording of the conversation, click here.
