Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church in Greenville is looking to help those affected by hurricane Dorian. On Thursday the church said it would be taking donations at its main campus in Greenville located at 635 Haywood Road.
The church said as donations come in, they will distribute items to all those affected by the storm.
The church asks that the following items be considered for donations:
- Water
- Non-perishable food
- Baby Wipes
- Diapers
- Hygiene items
- Sleeping mats
- First-aid kits
- Anti-bacterial products
- Cleaning supplies
- Flashlights and batteries
Donations can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The church says donations can also be made at the Imagine Center Monday-Thursday 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. of Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Donations can also be placed in bins outside the sanctuary during worship services. The church says you can also text Relief to 225-800-4483.
