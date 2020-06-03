GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church hosted a non-denominational gathering Wednesday night "to create a space for unity and solidarity in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the country’s civil unrest."
The event, called "Pursuit to Peace," was held at the TD Stage at the Peace Center beginning at 6 p.m.
The event follows a conversation Pastor John Gray had with other faith leaders.
MORE: Relentless Church & Elevation Church pastors discuss race, injustice amid protests
“Churches need to respond in real time to systemic injustices they see within their communities to bring solutions,” said Pastor John Gray in a new release. “Now more than ever, we need to continue to unite and stand in solidarity across all denominations and faiths - and across all of humanity.”
The church said Pastors John and Aventer Gray have continued to participate in peaceful protests as a call for solidarity in both Greenville and Houston. They also released a special video message about the ‘Pursuit to Peace’ night.
