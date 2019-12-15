GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The end of the year is bringing new beginnings for Relentless Church.
Pastor John Gray says come 2020, his congregation will have a new home in Greenville, but that isn't the only update from the megachurch leader.
"I see something new," he said on December 15, 2019, speaking to his gathered congregation at Relentless' current campus, going on to reveal the move for the church. Gray was careful with this announcement, not telling FOX Carolina where in Greenville the new campus would be located. He was more vocal, however, about if the move was related to the current spat between Relentless and its previous owners, Ron and Hope Carpenter.
The controversy centers around lease agreements between the Carpenters and Relentless. However, Gray reassured us the wheels for this move were already in motion before the dispute went public.
"This is unrelated," he told us. "We have had discussions for well over a year about how we can best allocate resources. And one of the many things that we talked about is would it be more advantageous for us to find another place to have services so that we can do more for the community."
Service to the community is a core value of the church, per Gray, and he wants the community to see his congregation live up to the "relentless" namesake in how they spread God's word.
That determination will soon be spreading further south on Interstate 85 to a city near and dear to Gray and his wife Aventer: Atlanta. They will open a second church there.
"The opportunity to go back to the city where we met, where we fell in love, where we had our first child, is really a dream come true," Gray told us.
His plan for the church in 2020 includes opening a campus in Atlanta, something he's wanted to do for the last decade, saying the city "is part of who we are". However, this does not mean a de-prioritization of the Greenville congregation. In fact, he said their focus is 100% on Greenville right now.
What's more, the Grays have further plans for how they want to see the church serve their communities. During the December 15 service, Aventer took the mic to announce new initiatives Relentless would be pursuing.
The first new initiative: Relentless University.
The Grays elaborated that this wasn't the founding of a new university, but rather a partnership with Southeastern University, a private Christian university in Lakeland, Florida. Southeastern's curriculum includes a full liberal arts education and is affiliated with the Assemblies of God, the fourth-largest Pentecostal denomination in the world. For Relentless University, the Grays promised "full degree programs", including associate's, bachelor's, and master's degrees in business and theology.
The second initiative: a halfway home for survivors of sex trafficking and domestic abuse.
The Grays promise that those who need to get out of trafficking and abusive households "will have a safe place with security", and that the Relentless home would "be the place that meets the needs of the whole individual".
The third initiative they announced: a church that is more inclusive to children living with special needs. This effort includes a new sensory room on campus.
Pastor Gray tells FOX Carolina he expects to reveal the location of the new Greenville campus during New Years' Eve services. He wishes to announce first to the congregation before revealing the details publicly.
Following is previous coverage of Relentless Church since it was officially handed over to the Grays in May 2018:
