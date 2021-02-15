GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church announced in a news release that the church partnered with Safe Harbor to donate meals to survivors of domestic abuse as part of the church's ongoing efforts to provide relief to communities in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Safe Harbor is a nonprofit organization that offers an array of services for survivors of domestic violence and their children in several Upstate counties.
“During this difficult time, Relentless Church is committed to assisting the most vulnerable among us,” said Pastor John Gray in a news release. “As a church, we believe in supporting our community and the Upstate region and these donations are part of our effort to provide ongoing resources to local organizations. As we continue to navigate this economic downturn together, Relentless will remain at the forefront of providing critical resources and financial support to those in need.”
The donation was made as part of the Relentless Reach program, which Gray also said offers food, clothing, toiletries, tax preparation and other services through the Weekday Resource Center.
