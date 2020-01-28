GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Relentless Church and Pastor John Gray have responded to a lawsuit filed earlier this year, with a counterclaim against the former employee alleging unpaid wages, according to a press release from the church.
Travis Hayes, the former CFO for Redemption Church, who went on to work for the Grays when they took over and changed the name to Relentless, is suing the church. Hayes claims that the church failed to pay wages, vacation time and a raise he was promised after separation of employment. The lawsuit was filed on January 13th, in Greenville County.
According to the press release from Relentless, the counterclaim was filed on January 24th, and says the former employee had "an excessive compensation package structure that was carried over from Redemption without the consent of the Relentless Church board of directors or the knowledge of Pastor John Gray."
In Hayes' lawsuit he said he was promoted to COO by John Gray, and oversaw the church's accounting, human resources, facilities, information technology, physical fitness properties, security, management, and other operational aspects of the church.
The counterclaim accuses the former CFO and COO of using the church's human resources and accounting departments to combine compensation packages from both Redemption Church and The Relentless Church, equaling over $100,00 above his regular salary.
The timeline in the counterclaim reports that Hayes allegedly "often signed unauthorized contracts for both Relentless and Redemption churches while employed by The Relentless Church; and agreed to a 133-percent rent increase for The Imagine Center under the authority of Ron Carpenter and against the advisement of The Relentless Church attorneys, without a new lease in place. "
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Relentless Church employee files lawsuit alleging unpaid wages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.