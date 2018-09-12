Relentless Church announced Wednesday that it was partnering with the Red Cross to open its Greenville campus as an emergency shelter for hurricane evacuees.
Pastor John Gray III said the decision will be made just before noon Wednesday on when the shelter will be open.
More details to come.
