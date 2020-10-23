GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pastor Aventer Gray of Relentless Church said Friday mediation has ended in a lawsuit with Redemption Church and Relentless will continue to operate on Haywood Road.
Below is a statement from Gray on the matter:
After mediation, it is settled that Relentless prevails and shall continue operating permanently at the property at Haywood Rd campus. Relentless will continue to serve the Upstate community and the globe. We wish Redemption the best in ministry moving forward.
The news comes after Redemption's pastor, Ron Carpenter, announced a Redemption campus would be coming back to Greenville.
Redemption said they plan to make an announcement regarding a new Greenville campus on Saturday evening.
A spokesperson for the Carpenters said they would release a statement regarding the mediation decision after the event on Saturday.
The churches have been embroiled in a legal battle since January 2020 when Redemption Church filed a court document requesting Relentless Church be ejected from the campus on Haywood Road.
Redemption Church occupied the space until Relentless Pastor John Gray took it over in 2017.
RELATED - Ron Carpenter says in video that Redemption is coming back to Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.